Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Panguni car festival, Namperumal purappadu from kannadi arai, 4 a.m; reaching vagana mandapam, 4.30 a.m.; purappadu in Sesha vaganam, 5.15 a.m.; purappadu in tholukkiniyan, 8 a.m.; purappadu in Karpaga virutcham from Sesharayar Mandapam, 6.30 a.m.; reaching kannadi arai, 9 p.m.

Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple, Rockfort: Theppam festival, Yanai vaganam-pallakku, 6 p.m.

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Panguni festival, Vinayagar-Subramaniar utsavam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharathidasan University Institute of Entrepreneurship and Career Development: Inauguration of short-term training on Office Automation for persons with disabilities, IECD premises, Khajamalai campus,10.30 a.m.

District Central Library: ‘Vettri Nichayam’ – career guidance programme for those preparing for competitive examinations, R. Vijayalan, Director, NR IAS Academy, speaks, 11 a.m.

Bishop Heber College Sadhana Women’s Cell: International Women’s Day – ‘Break the bias,’ J.Christy Subathra, correspondent, CREA Children’s Academy Matric Higher Secondary School, resource person, 11.30 a.m.; Heberian Innovation Grooming Hub: Hands-on training on stage costuming, Jennifer Rose, Raphealz Academy, resource person, 2 p.m.

Oasys Institute of Technology: Inauguration of Department of Research and Placement Training, Fr.K. Arockiam, Dean, Management Studies, St. Joseph’s College, chief guest, 10 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College Department of Biochemistry and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development: Training programme on ‘Diet and lifestyle modifications to combat polycystic ovary syndrome among SC / ST adolescent girls in Tiruchi,’ 10 a.m.; Department of Physics: Webinar on ‘Terahertz Spectroscopy,’ R. Nagalakshmi, associate professor, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, speaks, 11.30 a.m.

Delta engagements

PUDUKOTTAI

Sri Muthumariamman Temple, Thiruvappur: Masi festival, Velli Simha vaganam, 8 p.m.

J.J.College of Arts and Science Department of Hotel Management: Talk on “Role of Hindi in hotelier profession,’ P.Rajaretnam, Head, Department of India, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, resource person, 10 a.m.

PERAMBALUR

Thanthai Hans Roever College: Lecture on Emerging technologies in computer science by D.J.Evangaline, assistant professor, Rajah Serfoji Government College, 10 a.m.