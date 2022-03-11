Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Panguni car festival, Namperumal purappadu from Jeeyapuram asthana mandapam, 5.30 p.m.; reaching kannadi arai, 10.30 p.m.

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Panguni festival, Vinayagar-Subramaniar utsavam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

St .Joseph’s College: Graduation Day, M. Krishnan, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, delivers convocation address, 10.30 a.m.

TN Progressive Women Advocates Association: International Women’s Day – seminar on ‘Communal politics and challenges faced by women,’ Pazha Nedumaran, president, Tamizhar Desiya Munnani, speaks, Hotel Arun, 10 a.m.

SRM Group of Institutions: International Women’s Day, Rohini Moletti, actor, and Anandtha Jothi Rajkumar, Managing Director, Style Chic Boutique, chief guests, 10 a.m.

Saranathan Vidyalaya: Annual Day, Justice G.R. Swaminathan, Judge, Madras High Court, chief guest, 5 p.m.

AIMAN College of Arts and Science for Women and UNIS Academy: Mubaliga convocation, 11 a.m.

Cauvery College for Women: Annual sports day, 3 p.m.

Delta engagements

PUDUKOTTAI

Sri Muthumariamman Temple, Thiruvappur: Masi festival, Velli Simha vaganam, 8 p.m.