Tiruchi Today
RELIGION
Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, BHEL Township: Brahmotsavam, Thirutherottam, 4.30 p.m., Vethiyar Mandagappadi, 8 p.m.
CULTURE:
BHARATHIYA VIDYA BHAVAN: Sri Ragavendra Sapthaha Mahotsavam - Music Festival, violin concert, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Srirangam, 6 p.m.
GENERAL
Bishop Heber College: Workshop on 'Stagecraft' (zoom);, Swetha Prakash, Author, talks on 'Language-sense through nonsense', 2 p.m.; Vikram Sridhar, Stage actor and story teller, talks on 'adding realisim through properties', 3.30 p.m.; V. Sabarinathan, Assistant Professor, Loyola College of Arts and Science, Namakkal, talks on 'Literature through Memes', 5 p.m.
Jamal Mohamed College: Abbyak Graduation Day for self-finance programmes, A.K.P. Chinraj, Lok Sabha MP of Namakkal Constituency and Illustrious Alumnus, distributes degrees, 3 p.m.
M.A.M. B-School: Women's Day celebration, talk by successful entrepreneurs R. Nandhini, M. Gowri and M. Rajamaheshwari, 10 a.m.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.