Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, BHEL Township: Brahmotsavam, Thirutherottam, 4.30 p.m., Vethiyar Mandagappadi, 8 p.m.

CULTURE:

BHARATHIYA VIDYA BHAVAN: Sri Ragavendra Sapthaha Mahotsavam - Music Festival, violin concert, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Bishop Heber College: Workshop on 'Stagecraft' (zoom);, Swetha Prakash, Author, talks on 'Language-sense through nonsense', 2 p.m.; Vikram Sridhar, Stage actor and story teller, talks on 'adding realisim through properties', 3.30 p.m.; V. Sabarinathan, Assistant Professor, Loyola College of Arts and Science, Namakkal, talks on 'Literature through Memes', 5 p.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Abbyak Graduation Day for self-finance programmes, A.K.P. Chinraj, Lok Sabha MP of Namakkal Constituency and Illustrious Alumnus, distributes degrees, 3 p.m.

M.A.M. B-School: Women's Day celebration, talk by successful entrepreneurs R. Nandhini, M. Gowri and M. Rajamaheshwari, 10 a.m.