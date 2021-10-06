Tiruchi Today

06 October 2021 17:31 IST

CULTURE

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Infosys Foundation and National College: Navarathri Utsav, ‘Valli Kalyanam,’ - group dance by students of Srirangam Natyalaya, college campus, 6 p.m.

GENERAL Advertising Advertising

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Freshers’ orientation programme – mind wellness, Dr.Sunitha, consultant psychiatrist, speaks, 11.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation: Exhibition-cum-sale of kolu dolls, Poompuhar Showroom, Singarathope, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.