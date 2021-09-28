Tiruchi Today

28 September 2021 17:13 IST

GENERAL

Bishop Heber College: Opening of third floor of UG Blocks, Ruby celebrations of Department of Social Work and Platinum jubilee celebration of Church of South India, Most Rev.A.Dharmaraj Rasalam, Moderator, CSI-Synod, chief guest, 10 a.m.

CARE College of Arts and Science: Inauguration of I year UG classes, Rajeev Roy, CEO, XCEED, chief guest, 11 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation: Exhibition-cum-sale of kolu dolls, Poompuhar Showroom, Singarathope, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.