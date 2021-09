27 September 2021 17:30 IST

CARE College of Technology: Faculty development programme, lecture by S. Sairam, Head, Department of ECE, N. M. A. M. Institute of Technology, 6 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation: Exhibition-cum-sale of kolu dolls, Poompuhar Showroom, Singarathope, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

