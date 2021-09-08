Tiruchi Today

Tiruchirapalli

SRM Institute of Science and Technology Deemed to be University: Inauguration of Tiruchi Campus (virtual mode) by Vice-President of India M. Venkiah Naidu, Chief Guest, felicitations by Guests of Honour, Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, and Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi. T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, 11 a.m.

National College Department of Tamil: Mahakavi Bharathiar centenary – release of the book, ‘Panmuga Nokkil Mahakavi,’ R.Sundararaman, Principal, releases the copy, R.Madhu, Secretary, Kamban Kazhagam, Tiruchi, receives the first copy, college campus,11.30 a.m.; pattimandram, 11.45 a.m.


