Tiruchi Today

06 March 2021 16:48 IST

RELIGION

Sri Mariamman Temple, Samayapuram: Poochorithal, 7 a.m.

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiar Temple,Woraiyur: Thirumozhi sevithal at sanctum sanctorum, 6.30 p.m.

South Zone Cultural Centre and Ponni Kala Kendra: Pancha dina Vedic chanting, Ganapthi pooja – Krishna Yajur Veda Taittriya Samhita parayanam, Ponni Delta, Kallanai Road, 8 a.m.; 10.30 a.m.; 3.30 p.m.; Discourse on ‘Rama is embodiment of dharma,’ by B.Kesava Vajapeyar, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Leaders Choice Art Gallery: Art exhibition, Su.Thirunavukkarasar, MP, inaugurates, Thillai Nagar VII Cross, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Tiruchi District Pensioners Association: Monthly meeting, K.A.P.Viswanatham Higher Secondary School campus, Thillai Nagar, 3.30 p.m.

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi: International Women’s Day– announcement of winners of competitions and informal events, 4.30 p.m.