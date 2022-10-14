Tiruchi Today - October 15, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
October 14, 2022 18:22 IST

Indian Institute of Information Technology: Convocation, Mini Shaji Thomas, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Jamia Milia Islamia, chief guest, V. Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIIT-Tiruchi, presides, 11 a.m.

Bharathidasan University School of Computer Science, Engineering and Applications: Kshaktriya 2022 – technical symposium, Khajamalai campus, 10 a.m.; valediction, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education chief guest, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross College School of Management Studies and Department of Commerce: International seminar on Reengineering of human resource management, Are Holen, Professor of Behavioural Medicine, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, chief guest, 10 a.m.; Department English - International conference on ‘English language and literature teaching and research – a global perspective,’ 9.20 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Nutri millet mela, 10 a.m.

M.A.M. College of Engineering: Graduation Day, Zainul Abidin Rasheed, Singapore Ambassador to Kuwait, chief guest, 5.30 p.m.

M.A.M. School of Engineering: International conference on Gandhian Thought, 10.30 a.m.

Vetri Vinayaha College of Engineering and Technology: Secret of success – motivational programme, N. Vijayasundari speaks, Thottiyam, 10 a.m.

Reddy Educational Trust: Foundation Day, M. Sathya Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court, chief guest, 11 a.m.

Sharon: Deepavali celebrations – distribution of dresses to visually and hearing/speech impaired persons, St. Therese Church, Crawford, 4.15 p.m.

