RELIGION

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Sri Ranga Nachiyar Unjal Thirunal, Sri Ranga Nachiyar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 5.30 p.m.; reaching Unjal Mandapam, 6 p.m.; Unjal, 7 p.m.; purappadu, 9 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 9.15 p.m.

GENERAL

Jamal Mohamed College: National Cancer Awareness Day, G. Govindaraj, Managing Director, Harshamitra Super Speciality Cancer Centre and Research Institute, speaks, 10 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Tholurpatti: Seminar on ‘mmWave antennas for 5G applications,’ 5.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.