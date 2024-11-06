 />
Tiruchi Today (November 7, 2024)

Published - November 06, 2024 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Sri Ranga Nachiyar Unjal Thirunal, Sri Ranga Nachiyar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 5.30 p.m.; reaching Unjal Mandapam, 6 p.m.; Unjal, 7 p.m.; purappadu, 9 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 9.15 p.m.

GENERAL

Jamal Mohamed College: National Cancer Awareness Day, G. Govindaraj, Managing Director, Harshamitra Super Speciality Cancer Centre and Research Institute, speaks, 10 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Tholurpatti: Seminar on ‘mmWave antennas for 5G applications,’ 5.30 p.m.

