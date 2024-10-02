Tiruchi Today for October 3, 2024

RELIGION

Sri Ramakrishna Sarada Samithi: Navarathri-2024, kalasa staapanam, Sri Ramakrishna Temple, Golden Rock, 10 a.m.

CULTURE

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys: Sharan navarathri utsavam, Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys: Navarathri Utsav, National college indoor stadium, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College and Seera’s Diet Clinic: World Heart Day event, 1.30 p.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Awareness programme on postal service scheme, 4.30 p.m.; feliciations to K. Seenivasan, founder, Saroja Kesavamoorthy Education Trust, 11 a.m. .

Leo Club of Jamal Mohamed College: Leadership quality development programme, 11.30 a.m.

M.I.E.T Engineering College: Guest lecture on ‘Basics of artificial intelligence,’ 10 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology: Seminar on light tree, 5.30 p.m.

Confederation of Indian Industry and SRM: Emergence’24, transformative interaction between industry and academia, Courtyard by Marriot, 9 a.m.