Tiruchi to host two events of Khelo India Youth Games

December 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi will be one of the four cities that host the sixth edition of Khelo India Youth Games from January 19 to 31, according to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai are the other cities that host multi-sport events in various disciplines.

Mr. Kumar said the events in Tiruchi would be conducted at Anna Stadium. The two events are kalaripayattu and mallakhamb. Thirty-two teams from various States were expected to participate in the events. About 200 athletes would participate in the events. In addition to them, about 100 officials, referees, coaches and technical members were expected to visit Tiruchi.

While mallakhamb event will be held between January 21 and 24, Kalaripayattu will be conducted from January 27 to 29. “We feel happy to note that the State government has chosen Tiruchi as one of the cities for hosting the events. We are eager to host the athletes. It will be an opportunity for the people, sportspersons and aspiring sportsmen of Tiruchi to watch the national-level events,” the Collector said.

He said that arrangements were being made to host the events and to provide accommodation to the athletes and officials. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) had taken steps to conduct the competition in an organised manner. Various teams had been formed to receive the athletes as well as providing accommodation to them.

P. Velmurugan, District Sports Officer, who was the coordinator of the events in Tiruchi, said that the infrastructure would be in place to host the events. Arrangements would be in place for the spectators to watch the events.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar visited the Anna Stadium to check the arrangements in place to conduct the events. He held a discussion with the officials about the infrastructure for the events, boarding and lodging facilities. He directed the sports officials to draw a plan of action to conduct the events in a flawless manner.

