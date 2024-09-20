GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi to have new shed for maintenance of MEMU rakes

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation has been entrusted with the task of setting up the new shed after the Railway Board, New Delhi, gave its approval

Published - September 20, 2024 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
A MEMU train in operation in Southern Railway zone.

A MEMU train in operation in Southern Railway zone. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Construction of the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) shed for maintenance of rakes is under way in Tiruchi.

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation has been entrusted with the task of setting up the new shed after the Railway Board, New Delhi, gave its approval and sanctioned funds based on a detailed proposal. A Broad Gauge Coaching Depot functioning close to the Tiruchi Junction and a diesel loco shed to home diesel locomotive. 

The MEMU shed is coming up on a huge piece of railway land situated close to the Manjathidal railway station. Railway sources said the construction work had started with the entire project being executed at a cost of about ₹50 crore.

The shed will have two pit lines, a couple of stabling lines, service shops, effluent treatment plant, and an administrative building. It will be provided with an overhead electrical arrangement inside to handle MEMU rake formations. The new facility will be in a position to handle four 12-car MEMU rakes at a time to carry out their maintenance. 

This is for the first time that a MEMU shed is established in Tiruchi Railway Division, the sources said. MEMU sheds were in place in Chennai, Palakkad, and Thiruvananthapuram railway divisions falling under the Southern Railway zone.  The Tiruchi Railway Division operates MEMU trains on Mayiladuthurai-Salem route via Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi broad gauge sections.

