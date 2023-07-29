Tiruchi to get three more courts for speedy trial of cases, says Madras High Court judge

July 29, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

The judiciary and the Tamil Nadu government have been taking active steps to expedite the establishment of three more courts in Srirangam, Lalgudi, and Thottiyam in Tiruchi district, to reduce the pendency of cases and to ensure a speedy justice delivery system, said Madras High Court Judge Justice M. Nirmal Kumar, in Tiruchi, on Saturday.

Along with Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Justice Nirmal Kumar, who is also the Portfolio Judge of Tiruchi district, inaugurated the Special District Court - II to deal with motor claims original petition (MCOP) cases.

Later, while speaking at the inaugural function at Kalaiarangam Hall, Justice Nirmal Kumar said judicial officers should prioritise the speedy disposal of MCOP cases in the district. With the inauguration of a second such court to deal with MCOP cases, the number of courts in Tiruchi has increased to 48.

The judge also urged judicial officers and lawyers to ensure that organisational bottlenecks between the judiciary, insurance companies, and banks not affect victims getting their due compensation. The judiciary would initiate steps to work with the Department of School Education to create awareness among students and sensitise them regarding child sexual abuse and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Minister Nehru said the State government would take steps to renovate the court building in Tiruchi without affecting its heritage. Steps are underway to transfer a piece of 3.75 acres of land, identified to establish a court at Lalgudi. The Minister also promised to pave new roads around the court complex and to establish a dedicated chamber for the Tiruchi Bar Association.

Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi said an additional court to deal with MCOP cases in Tiruchi was the need of the hour, as the number of vehicles plying on the roads has been increasing at a rate of 10-14 % every year. He also recalled the State government’s initiative of rewarding good Samaritans with ₹5,000 for rescuing victims of road accidents and rushing them to hospitals within the golden hour.

Principal District Judge K. Babu, Chief Judicial Magistrate N.S. Meenachandra, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, M. Sathiya Priya, Superintendent of Police, Sujit Kumar, Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan and members of the Tiruchi Bar Association were among those present.