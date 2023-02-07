Tiruchi to get six new urban primary health centres

February 07, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Considering the surge in urban population and increased patronage for urban primary health centres (UPHC) after the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiruchi Corporation is planning to set up six more UPHCs across the city.

The need for a new UPHC was felt during the COVID-19 pandemic when the demand for public health facilities increased. The six centres will be set up in the city under the National Urban Health Mission with financial assistance from the Centre and State governments.

The scheme envisages a UPHC for a population of 50,000 people for ensuring effective healthcare delivery. The city with a population of 12 lakh requires 24 urban primary health centres. At present, Tiruchi city has 18 UPHCs catering to pregnancy check-ups, consultations and medication needs for non-communicable diseases. “With the new additions, there would at least be one UPHC catering to the need of every 50,000 residents,” a senior health official told The Hindu.

“The construction of a UPHC in Panjapur will commence soon and the location of the rest of the centres would be decided within a month,” he added.

Meanwhile, the civic body has identified sites, and construction work is in progress to establish 36 health and wellness centres (HWC) which are expected to be completed by the end of this year. The HWCs are being built at a cost of ₹9 crore near the UPHCs to serve as intervening places and deliver extended healthcare services including yoga training.

According to a source, each of the 18 UPHCs will get two HWCs located in a two-km radius to offer first-level care for emergencies and trauma. The medical officer of the UPHC will monitor the performance of the two HWCs in his jurisdiction.

“Such health centres would ensure hassle-free access to medical care and strengthen the health care sector. Our team would regularly monitor the footfall at each of the UPHCs, and the facilities would be upgraded in time,” an official said.