Tiruchi to get a new COVID Care Centre

Tiruchi

09 August 2020 19:21 IST

Government College of Engineering, Srirangam, will soon take care of asymptomatic patients

The Government College of Engineering, Srirangam, which was earlier being used as a quarantine facility for travellers will soon be made into a COVID Care Centre for asymptomatic patients.

The college campus, located in Sethurapatti, had been used to quarantine travellers who had arrived at the district via the Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights and the Shramik special trains.

To accommodate asymptomatic patients in the district, the college is now being converted to a COVID Care Centre, similar to the one at Khajamalai. “The Khajamalai campus of Bharathidasan University had been prepared with 500 beds, of which only 215 were occupied. However, as a precautionary measure, the additional facility is being prepared,” District Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu.

The additional facility will be equipped with attached restrooms, beds, and other essential amenities, while the district administration will provide meals to the patients. A team of health officials will regularly monitor the health of patients.

A senior health official said that only those below the age of 60, and without any comorbidities would be admitted at COVID Care Centres. “As soon as a patient tests positive for the viral infection, if they are asymptomatic, a survey will be done at their residence. If they have room to isolate in, they will be advised home quarantine. Otherwise, they will be admitted to the COVID Care Centre. This also applies to inter-district travellers as they cannot get back to their hometown after testing positive,” the official said.