Tiruchi, Thanjavur report ‘moderate’ and ‘satisfactory’ AQI after Deepavali

November 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The air quality index (AQI) recorded by the Advanced Environmental Laboratory of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in Tiruchi and Thanjavur was found to be of ‘moderate’ and ‘satisfactory’ levels after Deepavali celebrations on Sunday, with readings ranging from 117 to 98 points across four locations.

Air quality index is categorised as good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400) and severe (401-500).

“The absence of rain during Deepavali this year has led to the higher AQI readings as compared to 2022 and even as recently as last week, when it hovered in the range of 50 points. We will be monitoring the air quality until November 21, to determine when it starts improving,” M. Malaiyandi, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, told The Hindu.

The air quality was monitored at Gandhi Park, Anna Nagar, Tennur, the area behind Bishop Heber College and Ramalinga Nagar in Tiruchi and the top of two private residences in Nanjikottai, Thanjavur district.

Of these, the AQI at Gandhi Park was reported at 117, the highest while Mr. Panchabakesan’s residence in Nanjikottai recorded 103. Ramalinga Nagar AQI was recorded as 102. The lowest reading, 98, was reported as ‘satisfactory’ from one of the locations in Nanjikottai.

The readings all fall within the ‘moderate’ level as per the AQI range parameters.