Tiruchi tanks also full

In Tiruchi district, 184 of the total 1,348 tanks under the control of PWD RC Division, Ariyar Division, Tiruchi Corporation, town and village panchayats, have filled up.

Of the 98 rainfed tanks under Ariyar division, 32 have filled up . Eight of the 76 tanks under RC division have reached their full capacity and 40 others had more than 90% of their storage. As many as 125 tanks under village panchayats had filled up.

While many tanks in Thuraiyur region have filled up, there has been poor inflow to many of the tanks in Manapparai and Marungapuri areas.

Discharge up

Meanwhile, with the inflow to the Mettur dam going up significantly, there has been a corresponding increase in the discharge too. Consequently, the PWD authorities have stepped up diversion of the surplus water into the Kollidam at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) near Tiruchi where 73,516 cusecs of water was being realised. On Saturday evening, 63,547 cusecs of water was being released into the Kollidam, a flood carrier, at Upper Anicut. Of this, 11,613 was being released in the Kollidam north branch and 51,934 in the Kollidam south branch.