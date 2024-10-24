Tiruchi-Tambaram special train to stop at Papanasam and Panruti

The festival special train being operated between Tiruchi and Tambaram (06190/191) through the mainline by the Southern Railway since October 11 will have two additional stops from October 25.

According to a railway notification, the speciall train will stop at Papanasam and Panruti railway stations in addition to the stops at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Thiruppathiripuliyur, Villupuram, Dindivanam, Melmaruvathur and Chengalpattu, as announced earlier.

This train, to be operated till December 31 (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays), has a coach composition of two AC three-tire coaches, six-second class sleeper coaches, 10-second class coaches and two sleeper class brake-cum-luggage vans.

Welcoming the addition of two stops, commuters feel the number of second class sleeper coaches could be reduced and converted as ‘reserved second class coaches’. Since it would augment the number of seats and help commuters avoid the unnecessary arguments on using the sleeper berth during the day, said Peterson of Thanjavur, a business man in the Burma Bazaar area.

