GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi-Tambaram special train to stop at Papanasam and Panruti

Published - October 24, 2024 05:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The festival special train being operated between Tiruchi and Tambaram (06190/191) through the mainline by the Southern Railway since October 11 will have two additional stops from October 25.

According to a railway notification, the speciall train will stop at Papanasam and Panruti railway stations in addition to the stops at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Thiruppathiripuliyur, Villupuram, Dindivanam, Melmaruvathur and Chengalpattu, as announced earlier.

This train, to be operated till December 31 (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays), has a coach composition of two AC three-tire coaches, six-second class sleeper coaches, 10-second class coaches and two sleeper class brake-cum-luggage vans.

Welcoming the addition of two stops, commuters feel the number of second class sleeper coaches could be reduced and converted as ‘reserved second class coaches’. Since it would augment the number of seats and help commuters avoid the unnecessary arguments on using the sleeper berth during the day, said Peterson of Thanjavur, a business man in the Burma Bazaar area.

Published - October 24, 2024 05:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.