Tiruchi-Tambaram inter-city special train to be run till December 31

Published - October 12, 2024 06:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway, which announced a ‘festival season special train’ (06190/06191) on five days a week between Tiruchi and Tambaram on the mainline from October 11, has decided to run the train till December 31.

According to an official release, the train (06190) will leave Tiruchi at 5.35 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and reach Tambaram at 12.30 p.m. In the return direction, the train (06191) will leave Tambaram at 3.30 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 11.35 p.m.

It will have stop at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Thiruppathirippuliyur, Villupuram, Thindivanam, Melmaruvathur, and Chengalpattu. It will have two AC three-tire coaches, six second class sleeper coaches, 10 second class coaches and two sleeper class brake-cum-luggage vans.

The train received a warm welcome from various commuters associations on October 11 when it reached Thanjavur Railway Junction around 6.25 a.m. as a mark of appreciation to the Southern Railway for conceding the long-pending demand for an intercity train service between Tiruchi/Thanjavur and Chennai.

