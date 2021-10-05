Tiruchi surpasses season’s average rainfall

TIRUCHI

05 October 2021 20:24 IST

The district has recorded more than normal rainfall during the south-west monsoon.

The district receives an average of 788 mm of rainfall a year. It gets 221 mm from S-W monsoon from June to September and 427 mm from northeast monsoon.

According to sources, the season has so far been good in most parts of the district. It has received good rainfall in all seasons except summer. As of October 5, it has recorded 500 mm from January.

As against 14 mm, the district recorded 135 mm in January and February. It should have recorded 125 mm in March, April and May but received just 42 mm.

Since then, the district continues to get bountiful rainfall. As against the average rainfall of 221 mm in June, July, August and September, the data shows that it received 325 mm, 104 mm more than the normal rain. The first and second week of October does not have rainy days. However, three rainy days have already been recorded in the first week.

“The trend shows that we will have a good samba season and we do not anticipate problems in irrigation,” says M. Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, Tiruchi.

Though the present wet spell may not be helpful to the paddy crop as plantation is yet to begin, it will be beneficial to recharge the groundwater level. However, plantation can be done with the showers without waiting for channel irrigation.

The rain has come good for standing rainfed crop in different parts of the district. While cotton has been raised on 9,800 hectares, 13,000 hectares has been brought under maize cultivation. Similarly, fodder sorghum and grain sorghum have been raised on 24,000 hectares. Field reports indicate that the rainfed crops have been benefited due to the ongoing rain, Mr. Murugesan said.