Tiruchi students find language paper easy

Plus Two students appearing for the exam at St. Philomenas Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

Students in Tiruchi found the language papers in the Plus Two state board examinations easy. The board exams began on Thursday.

As many as 15,522 boys and 17,599 girls, (33,121 students) attended the Plus Two exams in 132 centres. In addition, 436 private candidates appeared for the Language paper.

Most of the students who wrote the Tamil paper said that the questions were more on the expected lines and they were able to complete the exams within the allotted time.

“Due to the elaborate preparations and revision tests, the paper was easy as expected and I was able to finish before time,” R. Mohan, a student from St. James Matriculation Higher Secondary School, told The Hindu.

Students who opted for other language papers like French and Hindi also found their question papers easy.

K. Gayathri, a student from Little Flower Higher Secondary School said that she was expecting a tough question paper but found it to be easy. “The paper was simple and all the important questions were asked. Passing the paper wouldn’t be a problem for many,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the Pudukottai district, about 19,332 students appeared in 91 examination centres. While 397 private candidates attended their exams in 2 centres.

In Nagapattinam district, a total of 6,556 candidates attended the examination. As many as 198 candidates were absent with the present percentage of 97.06%

In Karur, 10,395 candidates attended the examination and 798 candidates were absent.

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, who inspected an examination centre in the city, said elaborate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of examinations. Forty-two centres were set up in different parts of the district. All necessary facilities including drinking water had been made in the examination halls.

He said that special teams were formed to prevent malpractices. A total of 130 teachers had been roped in to carry out surprise raids in examination centres.

ARIYALUR

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi said that out of 8795 students, 8473 students had written the language paper of the Plus Two examinations in Ariyalur district on Thursday.

She said that 39 examination centres had been established in different parts of the district. Police protection had been made in all examination centres so as to prevent the entry of outsiders except students and those drafted for examination works.