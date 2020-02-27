Tiruchi students condemn Delhi violence

TIRUCHI

27 February 2020 15:35 IST

Over 1000 protesters are also against the Citizenship Amendment Act

Students of Jamal Mohammed College in Tiruchi went on a protest outside their college campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violence against protesters in Delhi here on Thursday.

Over 1000 students, both girls and boys sat outside the college, near TVS Toll Gate protesting the violence against their brothers and sisters in Delhi. “Goons entered houses and beat up so many Muslims. Are they not humans?” asked S. Shabana, a student.

The students alleged that it was a planned attack on people who have been leading peaceful protests. The students raised slogans and chanted Kanhaiya Kumar’s ‘Azadi’ in unison.

As the students refused to disperse, the police have sought the assistance of the college authorities to persuade them to give up the protests.