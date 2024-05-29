GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi student wins gold medal

Published - May 29, 2024 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Paul Iwin Robert with the medal.

Paul Iwin Robert with the medal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Paul Iwin Robert, a second year student of DDU Kaushal Kendra of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, has won the gold medal in India Skills National Competition held in New Delhi recently.

He was adjudged the winner in augmented reality and virtual reality (AR & VR) category for his presentation on augmented reality filter using lens studio in tool of snap. Robert was among 900 shortlisted students, who participated in the competition from 38 States.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, New Delhi, presented the medal to him in the presence of Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer of the National Skill Development Corporation, Mayank Bhatnagar, National Head-State Engagement of NSDC, Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Chairman of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and Ramesh Sippy, Chairman of the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC).

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam, Registrar-In-Charge R. Kalidas, E. Ramganesh, Director of DDU Kaushal Kendra, Tiruchi felicitated Robert on his return from New Delhi.

