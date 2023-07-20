Tiruchi student tops MBBS merit list in ST category

July 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A student belonging to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) of Boothakal near Pachamalai Hills in Tiruchi district has topped the State in the MBBS merit list under the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students in ST category.

R. Chandran, 18, from Boothakkal village, cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in his second attempt, scoring 430 out of 720 marks. He attempted NEET in 2022 after completing Plus Two at Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School in Top Sengattupatti, but could not clear the exam.

In the Plus Two board examinations, he scored 551 marks out of 600, which is the highest in the district among ST students. “The aspiration of becoming a doctor took root because of my teachers who encouraged me to pursue medicine. I decided to attempt NEET because there is no doctor in our village,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a year’s coaching for the test at a private coaching institute in Thuraiyur through assistance from various voluntary organisations, Mr. Chandran was elated with his achievement. “My parents, who are daily wagers, were extremely supportive and created an environment for me to study without any pressure. I prepared using the study materials provided by the coaching centre, and I am glad that I was able to clear the test,” he added.

“From day one, he was focused and consistent in his preparation which was commendable. He also stands as a testimony to the fact that students from tribal communities can pursue MBBS,” said D. Suresh, assistant headmaster of the school.

Mr. Chandran wants to be a surgeon and is hopeful of securing a seat at Madras Medical College.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.