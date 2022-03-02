Tiruchi start-up on Appscale Academy shortlist

HelloLeads named as one of 100 most promising startups by Google and MeitY initiative

Tiruchi-based customer relationship management (CRM) company HelloLeads has been shortlisted as one among 100 high potential startups in India by the Appscale Academy, a new initiative launched by Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in an online meeting on Wednesday.

Appscale Academy aims to identify and support promising Indian startups and help them grow into successful global businesses.

HelloLeads provides solutions to companies for streamlining sales follow up through simple mobile-driven solutions.

In a statement, Muthu Ramalingam, CEO, said, “HelloLeads is providing CRM for small businesses around the globe and the product is having traction in over 20 countries now.”

Srinivasan Narasimhan, Chief Growth Officer at HelloLeads, said that the company was a Silicon Valley-styled startup that had been able to reach out to international clients from a Tier 2 city like Tiruchi. “We are glad to be able to build a global product with local talent,” he said.