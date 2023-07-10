HamberMenu
Tiruchi special camp inmates go on fast

July 10, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of inmates from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka housed in the Special Camp at Tiruchi Central Prison went on a fast, demanding their release from the camp and expeditious measures to enable them to return to their countries.

Police sources said more than 120 inmates were housed in the Special Camp at Tiruchi Central Prison. On Saturday, 23 inmates from Bangladesh and two from Sri Lanka went on a fast. They demanded their release from the camp and urged the authorities to make arrangements for them to return to their countries.

After two days of protest, 24 of the 25 inmates who went on a fast called off their protest, and Amalraj, a Sri Lankan inmate, continued the protest on Monday. The prison authorities have been persuading him to end the protest, said police sources

