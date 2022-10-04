Tiruchi slips in cleanliness ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2022

With 262nd position among 382 cities with less than 10 lakh population, the city has registered the lowest position in the ranking so far

In parameters such as city beautification drive and cleanliness of drains and roads, Tiruchi has secured average marks. File. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

With 262nd position among 382 cities with less than 10 lakh population, the city has registered the lowest position in the ranking so far

Tiruchi Corporation has been relegated to the 262nd position in the national-level Swachh Survekshan ranking 2022, out of 382 cities with less than 10 lakh population. This is the lowest position recorded by the city so far in the ranking.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, out of the total 7,500 marks, Tiruchi secured 2,473.78 marks. In the previous survey, the city bagged the 121st position.

However, it managed to retain its fourth position among 23 cities (in the 1 to 10 lakh population category) in the State.

In the service level progress category involving implementation of projects and documentation, the city scored 1,195.55 out of 3,000 marks. In the citizen voice category, which deals with citizen engagement, disaster preparedness and resolving grievances, the city scored 1,078.23 out of 2,250 marks.

In the certification category, which focuses on open defecation and garbage-free city status, Tiruchi could score only 200 out of 2,250 marks, which is considered the main factor that pushed the city to the lowest position.

Tiruchi scored well in parameters such as absence of open garbage dumps, daily sweeping in residential areas, cleanliness of markets, water bodies and residential areas, and segregated door-to-door waste collection.

In parameters such as city beautification drive and cleanliness of drains and roads, it secured average marks. While it scored below-average in the maintenance of public toilets and citizen grievance redressal.

The survey results have come as a surprise to the Corporation officials, who had high hopes that the city would move up at least one or two places in the national ranking this year.

“We will improve the maintenance of public toilets and address the public grievance effectively. Modifications will be made to improve its overall ranking next year,” a senior official said.