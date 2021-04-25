Tiruchi shuts down

Tiruchi

25 April 2021 20:24 IST

Normal life came to a virtual standstill on Sunday as people stayed indoors and vehicles kept off the roads during the course of the lockdown imposed by the State government to check the spread of COVID-19 virus.

While roads were deserted, essential services such as hospitals, laboratories, ambulance services and pharmacies were in place, as they were exempted from the purview of the total lockdown. The visibility of police and health professionals was high.

The Central Bus Stand, which usually bustles with the arrivals and departures of buses carrying hundreds of passengers, looked deserted. Not even a single vehicle could be spotted in the bus stand. Passengers made alternative arrangements to reach their destinations well in advance as the announcement was made in time by the Government. Similar was the scenario at the Chathiram Bus Stand, where buses to different parts of the city and neighbouring villages are operated.

Advertising

Advertising

The Sunday lockdown was total on NSB Road, West Boulevard Road, Big Bazaar Street, Chinnakadai Street, Nandhikovil Street, Singarathope and other commercial roads. Small to big textile showrooms, stainless steel showrooms, jewellery showrooms, hardware stores and electrical and electronic stores remained closed since 9 p.m. on Saturday. Except for one or two tea shops, almost all tea and coffee shops and bakeries too downed their shutters.

Though the restaurants were permitted to offer take-away services, most preferred to down their shutters. Online food delivery boys were seen busy supplying food items to customers.

Officials said that no restaurants would be allowed to offer dining services from Monday. The commercial establishments have been asked to follow the guidelines of the government. Action would be taken against the violators, officials said.