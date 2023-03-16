March 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A new facility to exclusively carry out intermediate overhaul (IOH) of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches is to be put in place at Tiruchi in the next fiscal. With the Railway Board, New Delhi, having sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹8.7 crore for the establishment of the new facility, civil work is expected to commence in the next financial year.

The tendering process was under scrutiny for the creation of the new facility as part of which a dedicated shed would be constructed to carry out IOH of LHB coaches, a senior railway official said. The proposed shed would be established within the broad gauge coaching depot premises which is situated close to the Tiruchi railway junction.

The new shed would be equipped with a host of facilities to undertake intermediate overhaul of LHB coaches. The shed with two broad gauge tracks would be in position to attend four LHB coaches, said the railway official, adding that the construction of the dedicated shed was expected to commence in the second part of the next fiscal. The official said a couple of cranes and other machinery required to under take intermediate overhaul of LHB coaches would be procured.

Technical personnel would check various key components inside the LHB coaches besides examining the braking system, the under gear, fire alarm system, electrical components and bio-toilets while undertaking intermediate overhaul works. The official said a prescribed time period has been fixed to carry out intermediate overhaul of LHB coaches before they are sent back for operation. The shed would also carry out maintenance of ‘sick’ LHB coaches. The proposed new facility at Tiruchi comes at a time when more express trains were being operated with LHB coaches across the railway network replacing the ICF designed conventional coaches.

The Tiruchi - Howrah Express, Tiruchi - Chennai Rockfort Express, Tiruchi - Chennai Cholan Express and the Tiruchi - Sri Ganganagar Humsafar Express were being operated with LHB coaches. The official said LHB coaches were slightly lengthier than the ICF coaches with higher carrying capacity. LHB coaches were low in corrosion and equipped with better safety features. LHB coaches were being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.