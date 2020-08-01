Tiruchi sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in two weeks

01 August 2020 18:38 IST

TIRUCHI

Tiruchi district has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases over the last fortnight. On July 13, the district had just 1814 cases but on July 31 the number has jumped to 4146.

“The main reasons for the spike in cases are the influx of travellers and increased testing,” said S. Sivarasu, Collector. While around 1,200 samples were being tested on a daily basis in early July, the testing numbers have increased to 18,000 a day over the last week, he said.

With the laboratory capacity being scaled up, conduct of fever camps and door-to-door testing has also led to the detection of more cases, the Collector said. However, quick containment of localities where patients test positive had ensured that local transmission does not occur, he added.

While workers at various showrooms had tested positive earlier, bank employees, police personnel and daily wage labourers were among those who tested positive over the last few weeks.

As on Saturday, the district had a total of 1309 active COVID-19 cases. Among them, 887 were residents of the city, while 405 hailed from rural parts of the district.

On Friday, 12 new containment zones were added in Ponmalai zone, three each in K. Abishekapuram zone and three in Ariyamangalam zone, said S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner.

In Ponmalai, Gandhi street, Sagayamadha Kovil street, Nehru street, Bharathidasan Street, Subramaniya Nagar, Roja street, Saveriyar Kovil street, Gandhi street third, sixth and 10th cross, Amman Nagar and Pandiyan street were among those newly contained.

K. Abhisekapuram has six containment zones - in Uyyakondan Thirumalai, Walajah road, Nawab Thottam, Pattabiraman street, Mudhaliyar street and Pandamangalam while Ariyamangalam which had no containment areas added three - Tharanallur, Sengulam Colony and Mamundi Street, on Friday. Srirangam zone continues to have no containment zones, Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

Cases are on a decline slowly, said Mr. Sivarasu.

“Even though people continue to travel to the district, revenue officials, health officials within the city and in the rural parts, are vigilant. The travellers are immediately sent to a quarantine facility and test samples are lifted. If a five or more test positive in a locality or group, all other similar groups are tested too. This way, we can ensure that the infection does not spread to anyone within the district,” he said.