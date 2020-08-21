Tiruchi sees maximum number of new positive cases

Tiruchi

21 August 2020 21:10 IST

587 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths recorded in central region

The central districts on Friday recorded 587 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths – three in Nagapattinam and two each in Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

In Nagapattinam, a 55-year-old man died of COVID pneumonia, besides two other men aged 63, and 86 with pre-existing medical conditions. Meanwhile in Ariyalur, a 64-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with co-morbidities including hypothyroidism, diabetes and hypertension and a 21-year-old man, without any pre existing health conditions, succumbed to the infection

In Pudukottai, a 63-year-old man suffered respiratory failure due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID pneumonia and an 83-year-old man with pre-existing conditions of glaucoma and hypertension died at a private hospital. Another 83-year-old man who suffered from viral pneumonia and a 63-year-old woman from Thanjavur with co-morbidities of bronchial asthma, hypertension, diabetes died of respiratory failure due to viral pneumonia.

Men aged 70 and 53 with diabetes and hypertension died in Tiruvarur, while in Tiruchi, two men- a 64-year-old with co-morbidities of hypertension, and a 66-year-old suffering from bronchial asthma succumbed to the virus at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Tiruchi recorded the maximum number of fresh positive cases among the central districts on Friday with 110 new cases, many of who hailed from containment zones. The patients were admitted to the Tiruchi MGMGH. Sixteen patients from the Tiruchi MGMGH and 22 from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

In Thanjavur, a house surgeon, a policeman of the Kumbakonam police station, a staff of an eye clinic and a health inspector were among the 100 who tested positive. Primary contacts, patients with Influenza-like Symptoms and patients whose infection was detected at the various fever camps in the district were among the others.

Pudukottai recorded 98 new cases, many of who were contacts of those who had tested positive earlier and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses. Tiruvarur recorded 68 cases, many of who were primary contacts of patients who tested positive earlier.

In Ariyalur, 85 patients tested positive for the viral infection, taking the total number of COVID cases reported in the district so far to 2,115. Of the 85 patients, 20 hailed from Ariyalur, 25 from Jayankondam, 14 from Thirumanur, 15 from Sendhurai, eight from T. Palur and three from Andimadam blocks.

Nagapattinam saw three policemen- one from Vadakadu, one from Sirkazhi and another from Manalmedu testing positive for the infection along with a few travellers from other districts and ILI patients. Of the 49 patients who tested positive, 21 were admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital, others were admitted to Periyar Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi Government Hospital.

Karur recorded 41 new cases, including patients hailing from Kulithalai, Manavadi, Sellandipalayam among other areas. Perambalur recorded 36 new cases on Friday. Of the 36, 17 hailed from Perambalur, seven each from Veppur and Alathur and five from Veppur blocks. Six new containment zones were added and 376 new throat swabs were lifted and sent for tests.