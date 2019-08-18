Tiruchi school students feted for practising home composting

Tiruchi corporation distributed prizes to nearly 200 students for helping create awareness and practising composting at their homes.

The competition recognising efficacy, conducted for the second year, was meant to appreciate the work done by school students to segregate and compost waste.

The review for the competition began on July 1. Over 1.71 lakh report cards were distributed to school children and sanitary workers examined the home composting work at residences.

After a month-long evaluation, wherein the usage of the prepared compost was also judged, prizes were distributed based on the students' participation.

Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism, and S. Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes, took part in the ceremony and handed over the prizes.

Bicycles worth ₹5,500 each was handed out to 200 students for securing first place, 224 students received wristwatches worth ₹1,500 as second prize and 253 students received dictionaries as third prize.