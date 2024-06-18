Tiruchi school conducts students’ council election through EVM designed by student

A private school on Tuesday conducted the student’s council election for the academic year 2024-25 with an electronic voting machine developed by a Class 8 student.

It was an exciting moment for G. Anirudh Karthik, 13, when he cast his vote through the electronic voting machine. It was a similar experience for about 700 students of Cauvery Global School in the city when they pressed the button to choose their representatives.

Unlike the EVMs used in general elections, the EVM designed by S. Kirush of Chinnachetti Street had only one unit that possessed the data of the contesting candidates and the number of votes polled in favour of them. The machine displayed the names of candidates for the posts of head boy, head girl, assistant head boy, assistant head girl and sports captain. The students, who were asked to cast their votes in batches, pressed the button with enthusiasm to choose their favourites.

“I am five years away from becoming eligible to cast a vote in elections. Today’s exercise gave me an idea of the functioning of EVMs being used in elections,” says Anirudh Karthik.

Holding elections to elect the students’ representatives is not new to the school. It conducted elections on many occasions through the ballot system. When authorities were planning to conduct the election as usual this year through the ballot system, Kirush approached the school management and demonstrated the EVM designed by him. Satisfied with its functioning, the school management chose to hold the election through EVM.

“It took nearly three weeks for me to design it. I went through so many articles on the functioning of the EVMs and bought many parts through e-commerce platforms and electronic shops in Tiruchi. I feel happy that my product came in handy to choose our representatives with the click of buttons,” Kirush says.

M. Saraswathi, Principal, said the election was aimed at imbibing students with the values of democracy.

