Tiruchi Rural Police to seek custody of Murugan in bank burglary case

The Tiruchi Rural Police will soon seek custody of Murugan, the mastermind in the Punjab National Bank burglary reported in January last year, to interrogate him in connection with the case.

Ahead of filing a petition in this regard, a team from the Tiruchi Rural Police brought Murugan from Bengaluru Jail where he had been lodged to the Tiruchi Central Prison.

Police sources said Murugan was lodged in the Tiruchi Central Prison in the early hours on Sunday after being brought from Bengaluru. The police have planned to file the petition seeking custody of Murugan before the Judicial Magistrate court at Srirangam on Tuesday. Murugan would be produced on the same day before the court.

Sources said Murugan’s interrogation in the bank burglary was required in a bid to recover the remaining stolen property. The burglary was committed in late January last year by a gang which decamped with 470 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹19 lakh in cash from five lockers after breaking them open.

Consequent to the arrest of Murugan’s close relative Suresh and two other accused, the police had recovered some stolen property. Murugan and Suresh were also involved in the Lalitha Jewellery heist reported in Tiruchi City Police limits in October last year.