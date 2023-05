May 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Rural Police have recovered around 400 mobile phones which were reported missing on different occasions. The total value of the recovered mobile phones was around ₹10 lakh.

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar on Tuesday handed over some of the recovered mobile phones to the respective owners at the District Police Office, said police sources. The remaining ones would be given back to the owners through the respective police stations.