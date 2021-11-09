Tiruchi Rural Police draw flood contingency plans

It will deploys rescue teams to evacuate people from inundated areas

The Tiruchi Rural Police have prepared a flood contingency plan in the wake of continued heavy rain in the district to rescue and evacuate people from inundated areas as and when the situation warranted and ensure free flow of vehicular movements by removing uprooted trees on roads.

The law enforcers have identified several low lying and vulnerables areas in the district and formed rescue teams comprising police personnel trained by the State Disaster Response Force.

A total number of six rescue teams have been formed with one team deployed each in the five sub divisions : Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi, Jeeyapuram, Manapparai and Musiri. One rescue team has been stationed at the headquarters here. Each team comprises 10 police personnel and was equipped with necessary gadgets including walkie-talkie sets for receiving and conveying information speedily, searchlights, tree cutters among others. Every team has been provided with vehicles to reach the spots quickly as and when their services were required.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of the respective sub division would be in-charge of the rescue team which would carry out missions to evacuate people from low lying inundated areas as and when the situation warranted to safer places and removing uprooted trees on the roads to ensure free flow of vehicular movements. A total number of 141 low lying and vulnerable areas have been identified all over the district which has been witnessing heavy rains over the past few days during the north-east monsoon season.

In addition to the rescue teams, the police have also identified 130 swimmers and divers comprising police personnel as part of the contingency plan. The Deputy Superintendents of Police and the Inspectors of Police have been making visits to the tanks, channels and other water bodies time-to-time to ascertain the water level and the condition of the bunds. Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi P. Moorthy said personnel forming part of the rescue teams have been trained by the State Disaster Response Force to act speedily during emergency situations.

The Tiruchi Rural Police, Mr. Moorthy said, have prepared a flood contingency plan under which 25 crime squads have been formed to keep a watch in those places where evacuation of people takes place and ensure that there were no criminal activities at those places taking advantage of the situation, Mr. Moorthy said.

The Tiruchi Rural Police also have in their possession list of non-governmental organisations and voluntary organisations to seek their assistance whenever the situation arose. A list of ambulance services has also been compiled under the plan. Rescue teams by the police have been formed in Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karur districts to carry out similar missions.