ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Rural Police booked cases against over 12,000 last year

January 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Rural Police booked cases against 12,691 persons in 2022 under special and local laws for their involvement in various types of crimes that caused problems to the general public and initiated appropriate action against them. As a crime prevention measure, 1,833 surveillance cameras have been installed in buildings in public places for continuous monitoring.

A police press release said 34 murder cases were booked last year while it was 44 the previous year, registering a 25% decrease. Sixty-two persons were detained under Goondas Act for their involvement in various types of offences, including robbery and bootlegging, and 128 persons were arrested on the charge of selling ganja and 268 others for selling banned tobacco substances.

There has been a marginal drop in theft cases, compared to the previous year, with the recovery rate of stolen properties being over 50%. A total number of 561 theft cases were booked in 2022 of which 308 cases were detected. The recovery rate of stolen properties in such cases was 56%. The confiscated properties were handed over to the respective owners through courts. As many as 567 theft cases were booked of which 253 cases were detected with the recovery rate of 45%.  The recovery rate of stolen properties in 2022 was 11 % higher than 2021. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pudukottai

Pudukottai district police have registered 10,710 cases in 2022 and arrested 10,608 accused and got them remanded in judicial custody. Twenty-nine murder cases were detected leading to the arrest of 68 accused who were sent for remand. Twenty-nine cattle theft cases were registered and the stolen animals were returned to the respective owners.

A total of 71 cases were booked under POCSO Act and 68 accused were arrested. Eleven were detained under the Goondas Act. Ninety-one anti-social elements were arrested and 20 of them were detained under Goondas Act. As many as 362 surveillance cameras were installed at important places in the district in 2022, another press release said

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US