Tiruchi Rural Police booked cases against over 12,000 last year

January 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Rural Police booked cases against 12,691 persons in 2022 under special and local laws for their involvement in various types of crimes that caused problems to the general public and initiated appropriate action against them. As a crime prevention measure, 1,833 surveillance cameras have been installed in buildings in public places for continuous monitoring.

A police press release said 34 murder cases were booked last year while it was 44 the previous year, registering a 25% decrease. Sixty-two persons were detained under Goondas Act for their involvement in various types of offences, including robbery and bootlegging, and 128 persons were arrested on the charge of selling ganja and 268 others for selling banned tobacco substances.

There has been a marginal drop in theft cases, compared to the previous year, with the recovery rate of stolen properties being over 50%. A total number of 561 theft cases were booked in 2022 of which 308 cases were detected. The recovery rate of stolen properties in such cases was 56%. The confiscated properties were handed over to the respective owners through courts. As many as 567 theft cases were booked of which 253 cases were detected with the recovery rate of 45%. The recovery rate of stolen properties in 2022 was 11 % higher than 2021.

Pudukottai

Pudukottai district police have registered 10,710 cases in 2022 and arrested 10,608 accused and got them remanded in judicial custody. Twenty-nine murder cases were detected leading to the arrest of 68 accused who were sent for remand. Twenty-nine cattle theft cases were registered and the stolen animals were returned to the respective owners.

A total of 71 cases were booked under POCSO Act and 68 accused were arrested. Eleven were detained under the Goondas Act. Ninety-one anti-social elements were arrested and 20 of them were detained under Goondas Act. As many as 362 surveillance cameras were installed at important places in the district in 2022, another press release said