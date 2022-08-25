Tiruchi ropes in nuclear scientist to suggest ways to tackle pollution

The district administration has invited eminent nuclear scientist J. Daniel Chellappa to take up a study and suggest measures to tackle pollution caused to natural resources at certain locations in the district.

While the main focus of the study would be checking pollution to waterbodies such as the Uyyakondan canal, issues in solid waste management would also be studied as part of the initiative, said Dr. Chellappa, who conducted a field inspection of about a dozen locations in the district, along with officials of various government departments, on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Dr. Chellappa said that the primary object of the initiative taken up at the behest of the Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was to protect natural resources, especially water resources, at places where they were subject to pollution.

“I will suggest whatever technology intervention is possible to check pollution and associated health hazards. The Collector has called an inter-departmental meeting shortly to discuss the issue. I have sought some details from the government departments so as to suggest suitable measures,” he said.

Pointing out that Tiruchi had abundant water resources, Dr. Chellappa emphasised the need for protecting the resources. “In some places raw sewage is mixing with the water. There are low-cost technology options such bio-granular method and nano aeration to set up decentralised treatment plants. Sewage thus treated would meet the norms of the Central Pollution Control Board norms and can be used for non-drinking purposes such as construction of buildings”, he said and added that suitable technology options will be identified.

Certain problems in solid waste management would also be studied. The scope for generating power from solid waste, adopting fast composting technology to produce compost from coconut waste and promoting small bio gas units among hoteliers using their food waste was among the issues being studied, he said.