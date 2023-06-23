Tiruchi roads take a turn for the worse after summer showers

June 23, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - TIRUCHI

The condition of the roads dug up for the underground drainage (UGD) scheme in the city has gone from bad to worse after the recent summer showers.

The poor condition of roads near the Central bus stand, Cantonment, and other parts of the city has raised concern among coomuters. Roads below Tiruchi Junction RoB, Rockins Road and adjacent roads also remain damaged.

Most of the interior roads in Kumaran Nagar, Khajamalai, Bheema Nagar, Vayalur Road, Thiruverumbur and K.K. Nagar are also in bad condition. The residential roads dug up for UGD work remain muddy and inaccessible. A similar situation prevails in the commercial streets in the city as well.

“Uneven roads and potholes give a tough time to motorists as they have to take utmost caution while negotiating the roads. Even the newly laid roads near the Aristo bridge have eroded due to rain. Officials must inspect the restoration work and ensure the quality of roads,” said M. Rajasekaran, a road user.

Residents have sought the Corporation to expedite drainage works and repair the roads before monsoon. “Temporary repairs are carried out by the civic body every year, but a single spell of rain is enough to erase the effect of the repairs. There is no viable mechanism to effectively repair roads,” said N. Jamaludeen, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Corporation officials have instructed junior engineers and contractors to check the quality of work to avoid getting complaints from residents. Desilting drains are also carried out to prevent inundation on roads, however, officials said that dumping of plastic waste in open drains causes clogging during heavy rainfall.

“Temporary restorations are being carried out in areas where works are incomplete. UGD work has been expedited, pending road works will be completed soon,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, the civic body has sanctioned ₹103 crore to relay roads damaged due to underground drainage and drinking water renovation projects. Around 300 kilometre of roads in Rockfort, KK Nagar, Cantonment, Tiruverumbur, Woraiyur, Palakkarai, and Karumandapam would be re-laid within the next two months.