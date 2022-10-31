Tiruchi | Restructured trade licence and renewal fee to be collected with retrospective effect from April

The existing fee structure of trade licence registration and renewal came into effect on April,1, 2000

There is a long list of trades to be included in the upward revision of licence and annual renewal fee. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The existing fee structure of trade licence registration and renewal came into effect on April,1, 2000

The Tiruchi Municipal Corporation has decided to implement the restructured trade licence and renewal fee with retrospective effect from April 1.

To do any business and to start any new venture, it is mandatory for the traders to get licence from the civic bodies. The licence has to be renewed once a year. As far as Tiruchi is concerned, the Corporation has been empowered by the State government to issue licences for trades and businesses. As per the procedure, the traders will apply for registration along with a description of the business and other inputs. After verification, the Corporation will issue the licence.

The existing fee structure of trade licence registration and renewal came into effect on April,1, 2000. Depending on the nature of the trade, the Corporation collects between ₹50 and ₹2,000 as renewal fee. The fee for most of the trade hovers around ₹100 and ₹200.

Since the rate fixed by the Corporation for trade licence is still in force for two decades, the civic body unveiled the new fee structure to issue licence and renewal plan a few months ago. It increased the trade licence by taking into consideration emergence of new forms of business.

Textile showrooms, hardware stores, furniture, ice cream manufacturing and sales, restaurants, hotels, rice mills, rice retail, camphor brewing, collecting and selling of camphor, melting of wax, storing and selling of manure, sale of medicine, selling of soaps, selling of bottled water and operation of canteens were among the long list of trades to be included in the upward revision of licence and annual renewal fee.

As per the revised structure, the minimum fee for any trade is fixed at ₹100, and the maximum being ₹25,000. Jewellery shops, hotels, lodges, mansions, canteen within cinemas, pet clinics, pets’ spas, petrol pumps, LPG gas distributing agencies, hospitals, laboratories, scan centres, pharmacies, malls, departmental stores, fruits and vegetable stores, godowns, mobile phone stores, two-wheeler and four wheeler showrooms were among the trades which have been brought under the ambit of trade licence category. Many of the newly included trades have to pay between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000.

Sources said that the revised fee structure would be implemented with retrospective effect from April 1. The officials concerned would take immediate steps to collect the trade and business fee.