Tiruchi residents worried as dog shelter project is yet to take off

Corporation officials say the animal rights organisation entrusted with setting up and maintaining the facility is mobilising funds; the civic body has allotted about 1,500 sq. ft. of land for the purpose at Konakkarai

January 07, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Stray dogs continue to pose a threat to residents in Tiruchi.

Stray dogs continue to pose a threat to residents in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Undue delay in establishing shelters for sterilised dogs is causing a serious concern among residents in Tiruchi.

With the Tiruchi City Corporation capturing and performing neutering procedures on stray dogs, residents have been demanding setting up of shelters to treat injured animals.

Around 6,500 street dogs have been sterilised until December 2023 with an ear notch made to indicate the animal has undergone the procedure. The civic body aims at sterilising at least 1,200 street dogs a month.

According to the residents, some of the sterilised dogs, after being released back into their area, have turned aggressive and charge at the residents. They even enter properties.

“Stray dogs are roaming in large numbers on many streets. We are scared of them. They pose a threat to children and elders,” said V. Gowtham, a resident of K.K. Nagar.

Considering the situation, residents have urged the civic body to set up the proposed shelter soon and shift the aggressive dogs there. ”People returning home at night are chased by the dogs. The authorities should consider setting up the safe shelter as a solution,” said a city resident.

The Corporation, in July 2023, planned to set up a safe shelter to rescue and accommodate injured and vulnerable stray dogs near the animal birth control (ABC) centre at Konakkarai, and a city-based animal welfare organisation was entrusted with building and maintaining the infrastructure. A veterinarian would be appointed to treat injured dogs in the shelter.

Funds mobilisation

Despite allocating 1,500 sq. ft. of land on the premises of the ABC centre for the proposed shelter, the project has seen no progress. Officials said the organisation entrusted with the responsibility for building the infrastructure is still mobilising funds.

According to officials, sterilised street dogs should be returned to their original habitation. “All stray dogs cannot be moved to the shelter, but only a few with terminal diseases and injuries. We will consider similar facilities in other zones based on the outcome,” said a senior health official.

