Tiruchi residents splash out on swimming sessions as mercury rises

Swimming pools in government and private facilities popular among young and old people

April 30, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Nahla Nainar
Training under way at the summer swimming camp in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Training under way at the summer swimming camp in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

With schools closing for the summer vacations, Tiruchi residents are making a beeline for swimming pools, as a means for children to stay both fit and cool during the hot weather.

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) began a two-week summer camp this week for children aged up to 18 years at Anna Stadium that includes swimming lessons in the morning, and training in martial arts, football, volley ball, athletics among other sports during the evening.

The ongoing camp, being held until May 13, has an admission fee of ₹200.

Some parents have raised issue with the fee, pointing out that it may hamper children from economically weaker sections of society from joining the programme.

Elsewhere in the city, hotels are offering short-term pool memberships to young people along with lessons in basic strokes.

“Since the vacations have started, and the summer this year is hotter than expected, we have seen a significant rise in enquiries about our swimming lessons,” an official from Breeze Residency told The Hindu.

Each of the hotel’s daily sessions has at least 30-35 young boys and girls in attendance, as they train with the resident coach for 10 days. “We give the children a chance to learn swimming while having fun in the water. To end the programme on a high note, and to test what they have learned, we organise a competition at the end of the summer course. Besides this, we have a large number of long-term members who have access to the pool throughout the year,” said P. Balasubramanian, the hotel’s swimming coach.

At the Ponni Swimming Academy, set in the Ponni Delta gated residential community, the pool’s evening slots have been busier than last year due to the daytime heat. “Our biggest challenge is to ensure the pool water is kept clean for users. The pool is becoming a popular place for families to spend time together, so at any session, it is common to see members of different generations swimming here. Senior citizens can benefit from swimming as it is a gentle way of exercising. This year, the evening sessions (from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.) have been packed with swimming enthusiasts, because the heat lasts longer into the evening,” said Ponni Delta official P. Hariharan.

