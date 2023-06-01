June 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

A pilot project by the Tiruchi Corporation to encourage city residents to deposit their unwanted and used household waste at the ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ (RRR) centres set up for the purpose from May 20 has yielded a total of 23, 761 kilograms.

According to an official statement on Thursday, the 35 centres participating in the 10-day project received 7,265 kg of plastics, 6,548 kg of old papers, 3,589 kg of books, 2,682 kg of glass, 2,568 kg of old clothes, 864 kg of bedsheets, and 245 kg of toys.

“The initiative got a good response from the public because of our campaign on social and traditional media. It has prompted us to consider making this a permanent feature of Tiruchi’s public sanitation programme, in order to improve our Swachch Bharat rankings,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

The official added that in future, a separate section could be set up to receive electrical and electronic waste as well. “At present, small-time vendors tend to buy broken or non-working cables, gadgets and computer accessories for a nominal charge directly from the residents, so they are not being brought to the RRR centres. But it is important for such products to be disposed safely,” he said.

After the books and toys are sorted and sanitised, they would be kept by the Corporation to be given to deserving beneficiaries, said the official.