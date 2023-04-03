ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi residents may get round-the-clock drinking water supply by next year

April 03, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor M. Anbazhagan speaking at the discussion on Corporation budget in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiruchi Corporation is likely to implement round-the-clock piped drinking water supply to all the households in the city by next year after assessing the pilot study in seven wards, said Mayor M. Anbazhagan during a discussion on the Corporation budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Monday.

One of the key announcements in the Corporation budget was the implementation of the 24*7 piped drinking water supply to all the households under the Jal Jeevan mission. The civic body decided to implement the project on a pilot basis in seven wards (51 to 57) at ₹ 6 crore.

Mr. Anbazhagan said all the house service connections would be fitted with water metering systems and fees would be collected based on the usage of the consumer. After conducting a pilot study which would start within three months, the civic body would expand the round-the-clock water supply to all 65 wards.

Councillors of various political parties welcomed the budget. In unison, they hailed Commissioner R. Vaithinathan for settling nearly ₹ 38 crore loan in a year for which the civic body was paying higher interest rates.

Congress Councillor V. Jawahar said the announcement by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, K.N. Nehru, in the Assembly that a bus terminus would be constructed at Srirangam based on the long-pending demand of the residents is a welcome step. He also demanded steps to improve the roads around the flower market in Srirangam as the area remains overcrowded.

Meanwhile, heated arguments broke out between the councillors of DMK and AIADMK councillor K.K. Ambikapathi over the implementation of various development projects in the city. The latter alleged that the funds allocated in the budget for operating ‘Amma Unavagam’ were not sufficient. Though ₹ 3 crore was sanctioned last year, only ₹ 2.69 crore was utilised, he said and demanded to open more such canteens in the city.

