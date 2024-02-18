Tiruchi residents demand dedicated team in every zone to attend to complaints on sewage overflow

February 18, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The delay in clearing underground drainage (UGD) pipelines in various parts of the city has triggered health concerns among residents in Tiruchi.

With three drainage projects under way in the city set to increase the sewage network, residents have demanded a dedicated team in each zone to attend to such complaints promptly as overflowing sewage may pollute drinking water pipelines.

So far, about 40% of the city is covered by the UGD network. With the civic body implementing the projects under Phases II and III and Smart Cities Mission in around 45 of the 65 wards here, the coverage is expected to increase to at least 80%.

However, residents said sewer blocks are taking much longer to be cleared. Recently, a sewage pipeline block on Thanjavur Main Road was cleared manually after repeated complaints. “The sewage blocks are being cleared only after repeated complaints. Residential streets in many congested areas face a similar situation. Delay in clearing the block would have led to sewage mixing with drinking water,” said Saravanan, a local resident.

There are around eight vehicles, including jet-rodding trucks, to clear clogged sewers in the city. However, the shortage of technical workers is cited as the reason for the delay. “Additional workers and a separate grievance cell for UGD issues will be considered,” said a senior Corporation official.

In October 2023, the civic body hired a multipurpose super sucker machine to clear blockages in the UGD system and conducted trial runs. It had decided to procure the equipment estimated at ₹4 crore and had sent a proposal to the authorities.

Although the vehicle, equipped with a high-power suction, is expected to clear clogs in the sewer networks, the residents are sceptical of how the heavy vehicle can commute through narrow streets. In such cases, the official said they would opt to clear the blockage by engaging conservancy workers, which is a time-consuming process.

The official pointed out that clogging in UGD pipelines occurs because of indiscriminate disposal of non-degradable material such as plastics and sanitary napkins. He asserted that the construction of filtering chambers at each building will reduce clogging.