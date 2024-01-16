GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi resident loses ₹52.10 lakh in online fraud

A person posing as a ‘CBI officer’ asked the complainant to transfer the money from his account to another to check for money laundering

January 16, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Cyber Crime Police on Monday registered a case against unknown persons on charges of cheating a city resident of ₹52.10 lakh online by posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

According to police, Anand, a native of Ramalinga Nagar Main Road in the city, had lodged a complaint through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) that he had received a call from a person who posed as an employee of a private courier company. The caller told him that a prohibited substance had been shipped to Taiwan by courier using his Aadhaar number and that the police had registered a case.

Later, the complainant received another call from a person posing as a “CBI officer” asking him to transfer money from his bank account to another bank account to check for alleged money laundering.

Believing this, the complainant transferred ₹52.10 lakh online and later came to know that he had been cheated. A case has been registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

